CN Cycle for CHEO returns to the roads of Ottawa

Cyclists will pedal through the streets of Ottawa today to support childhood cancer care and research at CHEO.

The CN Cycle for CHEO returns to the road for the first time since 2019 today, with participants raising money to support childhood and adolescent oncology care at the children’s hospital.

The cycling events starts and ends at the Canadian War Museum at LeBreton Flats. There will be road closures and lane reductions from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on various roads along the route, including:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Wellington Street

Laurier Avenue West

Queen Elizabeth Drive

Colonel By Drive

Prince of Wales Drive

Heron Road

Riverside Drive

Sussex Drive

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Pkwy (Rockcliffe Pkwy)

Officials say the Rolling Thunder biker event in downtown Ottawa will not overlap with the CN Cycle for CHEO.

“Ottawa Police Service will continue to monitor the situation and work with the CN Cycle for CHEO organizers to ensure that registration for the CN Cycle for CHEO, and the event itself, proceed safely,” said the city of Ottawa in a statement.

For more information on the CN Cycle for CHEO, visit cncycle.ca.