CN Cycle for CHEO raises record $1.4 million

Cyclists peddled through the streets of Ottawa to support childhood cancer care and research at CHEO.

The CN Cycle for CHEO raised a record $1.4 million on Sunday, in the first event in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHEO President Alex Munter said on Twitter that the event went off “smoothly and safely”, as police worked with the CHEO Foundation to ensure the event was held during the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” biker event.

“From frontline officers to senior leadership, your engagement is much appreciated and helped 4,300 participants raise a record $1.4M for #ChildhoodCancer care and research,” Munter said.

Ottawa police and OPP officers were deployed across the city to assist with the popular fundraising event.

Controlled access points remained in place through the exclusion zone in the downtown core.

“A major goal of our efforts will be to support and protect the CN Cycle for CHEO,” police said Saturday.

Thank you @OttawaPolice for working with @CHEO to ensure this year's #CNCycle went off smoothly and safely.

Participants took part in bike rides and a 2 km and 5 km walk from the Canadian War Museum.

Money raised supports childhood and adolescent oncology care at the children’s hospital.

For more information on the CN Cycle for CHEO, visit cncycle.ca.