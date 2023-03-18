Cloudy with flurries in the afternoon in Ottawa

Another cloudy day is in store for Ottawa with a couple centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada says Ottawa can expect about 2 cm worth of snow flurries Saturday afternoon, with the temperature hovering around 1 to 2 C.

Light flurries are expected to continue into the evening and overnight, with a low around -8 C.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a chance of a few flurries and a high of -6 C.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 2 C.

Tuesday's forecast includes a high of 7 C with the possibility of flurries before the temperature warms up.