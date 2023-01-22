Cloudy with a bit of snow in Ottawa on Sunday

We could see a few flakes flying today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a chance of flurries in the morning followed by periods of snow in the afternoon with a high of 0 C, a good six degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Expect about 2 to 4 cm of snow by the time it tapers off around midnight. The overnight low is -4 C.

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. The high is -1 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a few flurries and a high of 1 C.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday, with a morning low of -15 C and a high of -7 C, with a bit of sunshine.

Clouds are back to round out the rest of the work week.