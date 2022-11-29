Cloudy Tuesday ahead of mid-week rain
It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday before the capital region sees a significant amount of rain.
Tuesday's high of 1C will feel closer to -8C with the wind chill.
Environment Canada says rain is expected to start early Wednesday with 15 to 25 mm possible. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 60 km/h possible.
There's a chance of flurries for the first day of December on Thursday with a high of 1C.
Sunshine returns Friday with a high of 3C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Parenting website reveals annual top 100 lists of baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and are still trying to choose a name, these new top 100 lists might help you to find one.
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from experts on misinformation, social media
A public inquiry is turning its attention to the role of online misinformation this morning as it continues probing Ottawa's use of emergency legislation to quell last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests.
5 things to know for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
An Ontario woman has been charged after graphic video of a horse being dragged emerges, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith makes an about-face on a promise to legislate human rights protections for those who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19, and a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff files a human rights complaint against the team. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
-
'This shouldn't have happened again': Renewed calls for immediate plan after another N.B. ER waiting room death
New Brunswick’s opposition parties say the provincial government isn’t being open about any immediate plans of reducing ER wait times.
-
City of Moncton to open emergency shelter for unhoused people
The City of Moncton will be opening an emergency cold shelter for the city's homeless population next month.
-
N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay
The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Forensic company who helped police crack 1983 murders reveals how they did it
The company that helped the Toronto police crack a decades-old cold case is revealing more details about how they identified a suspect in the grisly murders of two Toronto women in 1983.
-
Online bargains for Cyber Monday can still be found. Here's where to look
Cyber Monday is the busiest online shopping day for Canadians — and some of Monday's deals are still available.
Montreal
-
From jihadism to far-right violence: Montreal anti-radicalization centre shifts focus
After a period of organizational turbulence, the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence has continued its work, with a lower profile, a smaller budget, and a focus that has increasingly shifted from radical Islam to the far right and conspiracy theorists.
-
City of Montreal expected to announce highest tax increase since 2010
The City of Montreal is expected to announce an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010.
-
Quebec parliamentary session begins at the national assembly, speaker to be appointed
MNAs will begin their 43rd session at the national assembly in Quebec City. Questions remain about whether Parti Quebecois members will be able to take their seats after refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
London
-
Sarnia police investigating hit and run
Sarnia police are investigating a hit and run that happened Monday afternoon. Officers say shortly after 2:30 p.m. they responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
'This is not a small operation': Brandon police bust alleged family cocaine trafficking network
Brandon police have made one of the largest cocaine busts in its history, taking down an alleged family drug-trafficking network that brought in kilograms of cocaine into the city.
-
Tentative sale worries Lions Place residents
The tentative sale of Lions Place, a large non-profit housing complex near downtown Winnipeg has left some seniors who live there shocked and frustrated.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford
Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.
-
Waterloo Catholic school board trustees to discuss progress after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy earlier this year is back in the spotlight.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after Kitchener roundabout crash
A collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout has resulted in serious injuries for a 52-year-old man.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address
Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.
Saskatoon
-
Police asking for additional $760k in 2023 budget
The Saskatoon Police Service presented its 2023 budget to city council on Monday with a request of an additional $760,000.
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'We’ve already had one too many people freeze to death in the city': Unhoused group wants extra funding from council
A recently-formed Saskatoon group is hoping their presentation to city council creates change for those who face a lack of housing in the city.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Transit security, recreation, Valley Zoo investment among budget asks at Edmonton council hearing
City council hosted the first public hearing for community feedback on the next four-year budget Monday, with many asking for more transit security and investment in recreation.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
B.C. man honoured for saving friend's life using CPR
Alaster Osborne was honoured at his Squamish, B.C., woodshop Monday with an award for helping to save his business partner's life using CPR.
-
B.C. landlord loses bid to evict renter over $3K in unpaid utilities
A landlord's attempt to evict a renter from a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over thousands of dollars in unpaid utilities has been rejected due to vague wording in their tenancy agreement.
Regina
-
What's going on during day 2 of Agribition
Here's what's happening at Agribition on day two.
-
Regina police ask for public's help in solving hit and run
Regina police are asking for the public’s help in gaining more information surrounding an early morning hit and run.
-
#JustCurious: The story of Candy Cane Park
Candy Cane Park is the most recently updated all-ages play area in the city. It was constructed in 1979 during the "Year of the Child" and has remained a staple throughout the years.