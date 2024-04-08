OTTAWA
    • Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today

    A multi-use pathway in the national capital region on a sunny Sunday. A multi-use pathway in the national capital region on a sunny Sunday.
    Clouds could block the view of the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse that will move across eastern Ontario this afternoon.

    The path of totality for the solar eclipse passes through Belleville, Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall, while Ottawa will experience a partial solar eclipse.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

    Montreal is also in the path of totality, and it will be mainly sunny this afternoon.

    Ottawa weather

    Ottawa residents will continue to enjoy spring temperatures this week, after a beautiful weekend in the capital.

    The temperature warmed up to 16.4 C on Sunday and 12 C on Saturday.

    The forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today in Ottawa. High 17 C.

    Cloudy this evening before clearing overnight. Low 2 C.

    Increasing cloudiness on Tuesday. High 19 C.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

    The outlook for Thursday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

    Periods of rain on Friday. High 11 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.

    • London's solar eclipse forecast

      When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.

    • Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft

      A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.

