Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today

Clouds could block the view of the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse that will move across eastern Ontario this afternoon.

The path of totality for the solar eclipse passes through Belleville, Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall, while Ottawa will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Montreal is also in the path of totality, and it will be mainly sunny this afternoon.

Ottawa weather

Ottawa residents will continue to enjoy spring temperatures this week, after a beautiful weekend in the capital.

The temperature warmed up to 16.4 C on Sunday and 12 C on Saturday.

The forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today in Ottawa. High 17 C.

Cloudy this evening before clearing overnight. Low 2 C.

Increasing cloudiness on Tuesday. High 19 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Periods of rain on Friday. High 11 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.