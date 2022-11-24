Cloudy skies in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be cloudy and cool in Ottawa today, but above-seasonal temperatures on the way to the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 2 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 degrees this morning.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and periods of rain will begin overnight. Temperatures will fall to -4 C, and there will be a risk of freezing rain before tomorrow morning.

Friday’s forecast calls for periods of rain and a high of 6 C. There will be a risk of freezing rain early in the morning. It will be windy with gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon. Expect cloudy skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of -3 C.

It will be unseasonably warm on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 7 C.