OTTAWA -- It's been a cloudy week in the capital region, and it's unlikely we'll see any extended period of sunshine for a few days yet.

On Friday, it's going to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow in the morning, and more periods of rain or snow beginning near noon. The high will be 3 C.

Environment Canada says the snow or rain could turn to freezing drizzle overnight, with fog patches developing as well.

That freezing drizzle could continue into Saturday morning and early afternoon. Saturday will see a high of 2 C.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are all expeted to have a mix of sun cloud with highs of -3 C, -3 C and -2 C respectively.