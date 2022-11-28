Cloudy, chance of flurries or rain in Ottawa on Monday
It will be mainly cloudy in the capital on Monday and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the day. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour, but the wind will die down this afternoon.
Today’s forecast high is 2 C, but temperatures will fall to -1 C this afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees.
It will be mainly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight, but it will feel more like -10 degrees with the wind chill.
It will be slightly warmer tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 degrees Tuesday morning.
Expect cloudy skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of -1 C.
Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average on Wednesday. The forecast calls for rain and a high of 9 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'
Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China's potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his 'zero COVID' strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Aid group with Canadian funding leads mission to deliver medical supplies in Ukraine
Canada is the third most generous contributor to the group, the Association internationale de cooperation medicale, a non-governmental organization that receives support from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ontario government.
Niece of supreme leader asks world to cut ties with Iran
The niece of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is calling on people to pressure their governments to cut ties with Tehran over it's violent suppression of anti-government protests.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Kim Kardashian says she's re-evaluating relationship with Balenciaga after photo shoot uproar
Kim Kardashian says she is 're-evaluating' her working relationship with Balenciaga after the luxury fashion house featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
Atlantic
Comfort centres coming to Cape Breton after Fiona
It’s been more than two months since post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes and left a lasting impression. Now, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is looking at ways they can be better prepared for the next major storm.
Halifax explores lessening property tax hike
Halifax Regional Municipality councillors are looking to halve a proposed property tax hike.
Toronto
Toronto police to provide update on murders of Erin Gilmour, Susan Tice 40 years after their deaths
Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday about the murders of two women, Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, nearly 40 years after their deaths.
Durham schools without email or phone services after 'cyber incident'
The Durham District School Board (DDSB) says it’s currently recovering from what it calls a ‘cyber-incident’ that has left schools without access to phone or email services as well as emergency contact information.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
Montreal
Parti Quebecois supports Conservative Party demands to sit in national assembly
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
Quebec Conservative leader demands a place in National Assembly ahead of new session
Although his party failed to elect any MNAs on Oct. 3, Eric Duhaime maintains that a place in the National Assembly is rightfully his. On Tuesday, as soon as Parliament resumes, the Quebec Conservative leader will send a letter to Nathalie Roy -- expected to become the new National Assembly president -- in the hopes of gaining special status, even though he was not elected.
Former Liberal minister Pierre Moreau will not seek leadership
Former Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Moreau said in a Twitter post that he will not be running for the post vacated by former leader Dominique Anglade. He had been considered a potential candidate to run for the post that he failed to win in 2013.
Northern Ontario
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million trees in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
London
LPS vehicle involved in Sunday evening crash
A London police vehicle was involved in a crash on Sunday evening. CTV news cameras caught the aftermath in the area of Egerton Street and Florence Street.
With respiratory infections surging, how can Ontario parents navigate the masking question?
The former director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says that the province should be mandating masking in schools, child care centres and other essential settings amid a surge in respiratory virus infections that have overwhelmed pediatric hospitals.
Fire in abandoned building deemed suspicious: London police
London Police have closed off a large section of White Oak Road after a large structure fire broke out this evening
Winnipeg
Kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
Winnipeg fans share cheers and tears during Canada's historic World Cup game
Soccer fans and Canadian sports lovers packed watch parties Sunday to catch the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team's historic World Cup run.
'You can't ignore the sound of the drum': Hinode Taiko celebrates 40 years
A Winnipeg-based Japanese drum group is celebrating four decades of high energy beats.
Kitchener
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game
It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.
Waterloo region families eager for more children’s pain meds arriving in Canada
Children’s cold and flu medications are on the way to restock bare pharmacy shelves, as the federal government is currently securing foreign imports to improve supply, and some pharmacies have seen those shipments already this weekend.
Calgary
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
Fire breaks out at Bridgeland-Riverside Community Centre
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to an early morning fire at the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Centre in the city's northeast.
Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
Saskatoon
'The beauty and the heartbreak of sport': Huskies football coach reflects on special season
The University of Saskatchewan football team returned to Saskatoon on Sunday to clear out their lockers for the last time this season.
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
Edmonton
Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
Clover Bar landfill capping would be a 'significant reduction' in Edmonton's emissions
Thirteen years after closing to the public, Edmonton's Clover Bar landfill continues to release methane fumes, with plans to implement capture technology converting them into renewable biogas moving ahead.
Vancouver
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Vancouver trustees set to vote on bringing police officers back into city schools
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is among those opposed to a motion that would see Vancouver reinstate the controversial School Liaison Officer program, which stations police in city schools.
Vancouver soccer fans pack pubs for World Cup match
It was a disappointing loss Sunday morning for soccer fans, after Canada's men's team lost 4-1 to Croatia in the World Cup.
Regina
Here's what's happening for the opening day of Agribition in Regina
The 51st edition of the Canadian Western Agribition kicks off Monday in the Queen City.
Winter storm, snowfall warnings and blowing snow advisories issued across Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of southern and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.