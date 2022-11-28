Cloudy, chance of flurries or rain in Ottawa on Monday

A rainy day in Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash) A rainy day in Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada

Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina