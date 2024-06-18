Clear garbage bags possible for Ottawa in the future
Your garbage may be on display for your neighbours and waste collectors in the future through clear garbage bags, if Ottawa's new three-bag limit is not effective in reducing the amount of waste heading to landfills.
The City of Ottawa is implementing a new three-item limit on garbage in September, as part of a plan to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill beyond 2034-36.
The city's environment and climate change committee approved the new Solid Waste Master Plan on Tuesday, which will outline the long-term solutions for Ottawa's garbage, recycling and organic waste. The Solid Waste Master Plan proposes a series of initiatives to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill to 2049, including organizing new repair cafes, offering recycling in parks and requiring green bins in multi-residential buildings.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The city's draft Solid Waste Master Plan says clear bags for curbside garbage will be considered in 2027, "when effectiveness of Council approved 3-item firm limit is reviewed."
A clear bag garbage program would require households to use "transparent bags for curbside garbage collection."
"Garbage bags with excessive recycling and/or organic waste would not be collected," staff say.
The city explored several options before deciding on the three-item limit, including a partial pay-as-you-throw system (bag tag), and the clear bags for curbside waste.
A report outlining potential options says a clear bag garbage program with a ban on recycling and organics from the landfill would result in a 33 per cent garbage tonnage reduction by year five and increase waste diversion rates by up to 10 per cent.
Staff say a clear bag garbage program was not recommended at this time due to "estimated impact on diversion was dependent upon the enforcement of a recycling and organic waste ban," along with concerns about the ability to enforce a ban given the number of households that use garbage bins.
Privacy concerns and a shortage of supply were raised as issues towards a potential clear bag garbage policy.
Coun. Shawn Menard, the chair of the environment and climate change committee, notes other municipalities have implemented a clear bag policy for garbage.
"Clear plastic bags, I think, were the most effective when we researched of all the solutions and really, I think, the cheapest to the municipality, there are no tags involved," Menard said on Tuesday, noting the city could look at a clear plastic bag policy with a ban on organics and recycling materials from the landfill.
"Clear plastic bags with a privacy bag able to be inserted, had the largest diversion potential of any of the solutions we looked at."
Menard added, "As we think about our waste solutions; the hundreds of millions of dollars in the future this municipality is going to have to commit to, this is a very simple, very low cost potential solution that we should also be thinking about just given that there is no tags involved."
"Fairly simple for a huge impact for the municipality."
The committee was told Halifax, Markham and several municipalities in Nova Scotia have clear bag mandates.
Staff estimate the capital cost for implementing the clear bags for curbside garbage would cost up to $2 million, with a $1 million operating cost.
The committee carried a motion from Coun. Riley Brockington to direct city staff to work with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario to advocate for a ban on organics from the landfill across Ontario.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa, with the humidex to make it feel like 42
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With MPs on the brink of a summer break, pressure is on Liberals to pass bills
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
The strange monolith looks like it could have come from another world.
A smartphone made for kids has launched in Canada. But does it go far enough?
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
Oilers primed for Game 5 after big win over Panthers: 'There's a lot of confidence'
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her
A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
New Brunswick school district, city prepares for heat wave
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for New Brunswick, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
Toronto
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
-
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
-
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Northern Ontario
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Sudbury armed robbery suspects arrested on northwestern Ont. highway
Two men accused of robbing someone in Greater Sudbury at gunpoint last week were arrested after police in northwestern Ontario spotted the suspect's vehicle on Highway 17.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Windsor
-
Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
-
-
Windsor officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery
A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Kitchener
-
Smash and grab robbery at Elmira jewelry store
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Kitchener considering bylaw to protect renters
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie reveals adjustments to waterfront multi-purpose field development
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
-
Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
-
Woman accused in Simcoe County sex & drug trafficking case seeks bail
A woman accused alongside several men in a human and drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County hopes to be granted bail.
Winnipeg
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
-
Dozens line up in the rain as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opens its doors
A steady stream of rain didn't dampen spirits Tuesday morning as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opened its doors.
Calgary
-
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
Murder trial begins for teen boy charged in Copperfield basketball court stabbing
Trial began Monday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Edmonton
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
'Every second counts': EMS dispatch returns to Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
Starting at noon Tuesday, dispatchers in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) will begin dispatching EMS calls again.
Regina
-
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
-
Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
-
'Would be a very big loss': Regina residents opposed to allowing vehicles on Scarth Street Mall
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
Saskatoon
-
Human remains found in burned Sask. home once connected to Tiki Laverdiere murder
A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.
-
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
-
Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
Vancouver
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
New kidney care unit announced at Surrey Memorial Hospital
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. safety agency moves to cut risks for construction cranes after fatal accidents
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
Vancouver Island
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
B.C. safety agency moves to cut risks for construction cranes after fatal accidents
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.