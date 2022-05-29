Cleaning up from the storm and Ottawa residents head to the polls: Five stories to watch this week

The long cleanup continues in the city of Ottawa, Ontarians head to the polls to elect a new government and counting down to the CHEO Telethon.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

CLEANING UP AFTER THE STORM

The city of Ottawa and Hydro Ottawa will continue the cleanup this week from the devastating storm nine days ago that left a trail of destruction across the city.

As of Sunday afternoon, 9,900 Hydro Ottawa customers remained without power. That's down from the 180,000 homes and businesses that lost power immediately after the storm on May 21.

Hydro Ottawa says crews are now focusing on the areas "hardest hit."

"We are close and with another day of heavy work, we believe that we will have power running to all circuits in the distribution system tomorrow night," said a memo to council from Hydro Ottawa Saturday night.

The city of Ottawa says parks and grounds staff are working with provincial forestry firefighters to assist with cleanup efforts in parks and roadways.

Staff will focus initially on Bay, College, Gloucester-Southgate and River wards, before shifting to Innes, Stittsville, Knoxdale-Merivale, Beacon Hill-Cyrville and Kanata South.

"Parks are being prioritized based on safety assessments and with a focus on those in higher need areas," staff said in a memo to council.

Mayor Jim Watson says an estimated price tag for the cleanup is not yet know, but the Ontario government has promised to cover all costs.

firefighters and utility workers work among downed power lines, poles and traffic lights that came down onto the roadway and onto motorists during a major storm, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

ONTARIANS HEAD TO THE POLLS

Voters in Ottawa and across Ontario head to the polls on Thursday to vote in the Ontario election.

The Progressive Conservative Party and leader Doug Ford are seeking a second consecutive majority mandate

At the dissolution of the Ontario legislature, the Progressive Conservative Party held four of the eight seats in the city of Ottawa, the Liberal Party held three seats and the New Democrats held one seat.

On Thursday, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To find out information on where and how to vote, www.elections.on.ca.

Saturday was the final day for advance polls in Ottawa and across Ontario ahead of the June 2 Ontario election. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

FORMER CHIEF SLOLY BREAKS HIS SILENCE

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly will speak publicly this week for the first time since his resignation during the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Sloly is scheduled to appear as a witness at a parliamentary committee looking into expanding federal jurisdiction of security in the parliamentary precinct.

Sloly resigned on Feb. 15 amid heavy criticism of his handling of the protest against COVID-19 mandates that took over downtown Ottawa. At the time of his resignation, the protest was in its third week and the federal government had invoked the Emergencies Act.

Sen. Vern White, another former Ottawa police chief, is also expected to testify.

LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT TO BARRHAVEN

The Transportation Committee will vote Monday on a new route to run light rail transit to Barrhaven, which will save homes in Manor Village and Cheryl Gardens.

In November 2020, council approved the route to run LRT from Algonquin College to Barrhaven Town Centre, but would require expropriating land that house 120 homes.

According to a report for Monday's Transportation Committee meeting, staff have revised a previous option to have an elevated LRT guideline on Woodroffe Avenue, avoiding impacting Manor Village and Cheryl Gardens.

Staff say the route was not recommended at the time due to operational and transportation issues, as well as the presence of major utilities in the median.

The cost for the new route would add $35 million to $50 million to the price tag for the Barrhaven LRT project, bringing it to $3.52 billion.

CHEO TELETHON

The 39th CHEO Telethon is set for Sunday, June 5 on CTV Ottawa.

The annual telethon raises money to support lifesaving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and ground-breaking research at CHEO.

During the telethon, we will introduce you to the patients and families who rely on CHEO, along with show you where your dollars are most needed and the amazing work that goes on every day at the children's hospital.

Last year's telethon raised $10.9 million.

For information on the CHEO Telethon and to meet the six children that will be featured this year, visit cheotelethon.com.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Transportation Committee meeting 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa Information Technology Sub-Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Thursday

Ottawa Agriculture and Rural Fairs Committee meeting – 10 a.m.

Ottawa Redblacks host Scarborough Shooting Stars at TD Place – 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.