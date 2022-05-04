Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
The Ontario election campaign officially kicks off today after Premier Doug Ford dissolved the Ontario legislature.
The four-week campaign will end with the vote on Thursday, June 2.
At the dissolution of the Ontario legislature, the Progressive Conservative Party held four of the eight seats in the city of Ottawa, the Liberal Party held three seats and the New Democrats held one seat.
In eastern Ontario, the Progressive Conservatives held four seats, the Liberals and NDP each held one seat and one seat was held by Independent MPP Randy Hillier, who is not seeking re-election.
Here’s a look at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Carleton
Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Cody Zulinski
- Liberal Party: Tom Dawson
- Progressive Conservative Party: Goldie Ghamari (Incumbent)
- New Democrats: Kevin St. Denis
Notes
Progressive Conservative Goldie Ghamari won the 2018 election with 51.3 per cent of the vote. The riding of Carleton was created in 2018 from Nepean-Carleton, Carleton-Mississippi Mills and Ottawa South.
Kanata-Carleton
Population: 110,960 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Pat Freel
- Liberal Party: Shahbaz Syed
- Progressive Conservative Party: Merrilee Fullerton (Incumbent)
- New Democrats: Melissa Coenraad
Notes
Progressive Conservative Merrilee Fullerton won the 2018 election with 43 per cent of the vote. Fullerton served as Minister of Long-Term Care before moving to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. The riding of Carleton was created from the ridings of Carleton-Mississippi Mills and Nepean-Carleton for the 2018 election.
Nepean
Population: 119,110 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Kaitlyn Tremblay
- Liberal Party: Tyler Watt
- Progressive Conservative Party: Lisa MacLeod (Incumbent)
- New Democrats: (no candidate)
Notes
Progressive Conservative Lisa MacLeod won the 2018 election with 45 per cent of the vote. MacLeod was first elected in the riding of Nepean-Carleton in 2006, and has won re-election in 2007, 2011, 2014 and 2018. MacLeod served as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and then served as Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Cultural Industries. The riding of Nepean was created from the old riding of Nepean-Carleton for the 2018 election.
Orléans
Population: 128,281 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Michelle Petersen
- Liberal Party: Stephen Blais (Incumbent)
- Progressive Conservative Party: Melissa Felián
- New Democrats: Gabe Bourdon
Notes
Liberal Stephen Blais won a byelection in February 2020 to represent the riding of Orléans following the resignation of Marie-France Lalonde. Blais, the former Ottawa councillor, won the riding with 55 per cent of the vote. The Liberals have held the riding of Orléans since 2003.
Ottawa Centre
Population: 118,038 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Shelby Bertrand
- Liberal Party: Katie Gibbs
- Progressive Conservative Party: Scott Healey
- New Democrats: Joel Harden (Incumbent)
Notes
NDP Joel Harden won the riding of Ottawa Centre in the 2018 election with 46 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal incumbent Yasir Naqvi. The riding of Ottawa Centre has been held by either a Liberal or New Democrat since it was formed in 1967.
Ottawa South
Population: 121,058 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Nira Dookeran
- Liberal Party: John Fraser (Incumbent)
- Progressive Conservative Party: Edward Dinca
- New Democrats: Morgan Gay
Notes
Liberal John Fraser won the 2018 election in Ottawa South with 39.6 per cent of the vote. Fraser has held the riding since winning a byelection in 2013, following the resignation of former Liberal Premier Dalton McGuinty. The Liberals have held the riding since 1987, while the Progressive Conservatives represented the riding from 1926 to 1987.
Ottawa Vanier
Population: 111,508 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Christian Proulx
- Liberal Party: Lucille Collard (Incumbent)
- Progressive Conservative Party: Patrick Mayangi
- New Democrats: (no candidate)
Notes
Liberal Lucille Collard has represented the riding since winning a byelection in February 2020, receiving 52 per cent of the vote. Collard replaced Nathalie Des Rosiers as MPP in Ottawa Vanier, who resigned to become the Principal of Massey College at the University of Toronto. The Liberals have represented the riding since 1971.
Ottawa West–Nepean
Population: 111,837 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Steven Warren
- Liberal Party: Sam Bhalesar
- Progressive Conservative Party: Jeremey Roberts (Incumbent)
- New Democrats: Chandra Pasma
Notes
Progressive Conservative Jeremy Roberts won the 2018 election, defeating incumbent Bob Chiarelli by 175 votes. The Progressive Conservatives represented the riding from 1993 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2022.
EASTERN ONTARIO
Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
Population: 109,975 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Thaila Riden
- Liberal Party: Amanda Simard (Incumbent)
- Progressive Conservative Party: Stephane Sarrazin
- New Democrats: (no candidate)
Notes:
Amanda Simard won the 2018 election as the Progressive Conservative candidate, receiving 40.9 per cent of the vote. Simard resigned from the Ontario PC Party in 2018 to sit as an independent after speaking out against the government's cuts to French-language services. Simard joined the Liberal Party in 2020. The riding was held by the Liberal Party between 1999 and 2018.
Hastings-Lennox and Addington
Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Christina Wilson
- Liberal Party: Ted Darby
- Progressive Conservative Party: Ric Bresee
- New Democrats: Eric DePoe
Notes
Progressive Conservative Daryl Kramp is not seeking re-election. Kramp won the 2018 election in the newly created riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington, receiving 50 per cent of the vote. The riding was created from Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington and Prince Edward-Hastings.
Kingston and the Islands
Population: 117,543 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Zachary Typhair
- Liberal Party: Ted Hsu
- Progressive Conservative Party: Gary Bennett
- New Democrats: Mary Rita Holland
Notes:
New Democrat Ian Arthur won the 2018 election with 39 per cent of the vote. Arthur announced in December he would not be seeking re-election. The riding was held by the Liberal Party between 1995 and 2018.
Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston
Population: 101,630 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Marlene Spruyt
- Liberal Party: Amanda Pulker-Mok
- Progressive Conservative Party: John Jordan
- New Democrats: Drew Cumpson
Notes:
Randy Hillier won the riding representing the Progressive Conservatives in the 2018 election, receiving 52 per cent of the vote. Hillier says he will not be seeking re-election after representing the riding since 2007. Hillier served as an Independent after being removed from the PC caucus.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
Population: 100,546 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Fiona Jager
- Liberal Party: Josh Bennett
- Progressive Conservative Party: Steve Clark (Incumbent)
- New Democrats: Christopher Wilson
Notes
Progressive Conservative Steve Clark won the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in 2018, receiving 61 per cent of the vote. Clark has served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing during this term. Clark has represented the riding since 2010, when he won a byelection to replace Bob Runciman. The Progressive Conservatives have represented the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and the previous riding of Leeds-Grenville since its inception in 1987.
Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke
Population: 103,495 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Anna Dolan
- Liberal Party: (no candidate)
- Progressive Conservative Party: John Yakabuski (Incumbent)
- New Democrats: Kurt Stoll
Notes
Progressive Conservative John Yakabuski won the 2018 election, receiving 69 per cent of the vote. The long-time Member of Provincial Parliament has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2003. Yakabuski was appointed the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry by Premier Doug Ford. In 2021, he was moved to the Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier.
Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry
Population: 103,320 (as of 2016 Census)
- Green Party: Jacqueline Milner
- Liberal Party: Kirsten Gardner
- Progressive Conservative Party: Nolan Quinn
- New Democrats: (no candidate)
Notes:
Progressive Conservative Jim McDonell announced in November that he would not be seeking re-election after holding the seat since 2011. McDonell won the 2018 election with 61.5 per cent of the vote.
