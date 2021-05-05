OTTAWA -- City of Ottawa officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa this afternoon, as the vaccination campaign ramps up.

Mayor Jim Watson, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and emergency and protective services general manager Anthony Di Monte will answer questions from the media at 2 p.m.

The update comes as Ontario expands the eligibility for residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, residents aged 50 and over and individuals with high-risk health conditions can begin booking appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination clinics.

Ottawa Public Health has also been setting up pop-up clinics in high-risk neighbourhoods.

Ottawa residents 40 and over are eligible to begin booking appointments next week.

As of Wednesday, the city had received 362,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 353,515 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 41 per cent of residents over the age of 18.

CTV News Ottawa will update this story following the city's media availability.