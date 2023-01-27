City of Ottawa settlement with Rideau Transit Group resets relationship, sides say

File photo of an Ottawa LRT train. File photo of an Ottawa LRT train.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest

The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina