Americans in Watertown, N.Y. share their thoughts on Trump, Harris two weeks ahead of election

The 2024 federal election in the United States of America is exactly two weeks away.

On Nov. 5, millions of Americans will either cast their vote for Vice President Kamala Harris or for former President Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States.

But in Watertown, N.Y. - a city with a population just under 25,000 that is a short drive from the Canadian border - some residents feel their vote won't matter in 14 days.

"It doesn't particularly matter in New York State," explained Raymond Carpenter. "The state's already in the Harris camp."

New York State has been Democratic since 1988. In 2020, President Joe Biden received 60.9 per cent of the state's votes, according to CNN. Most of Biden's support came from the state's large cities like New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany.

Despite New York State's history, the 21st Congressional District - which includes Watertown - has been represented by Republican Elise Stefanik since 2014.

2020 Electoral Map of New York State. Red areas represent more votes for Republican Party candidates. Blue areas represent more votes for Democratic Party candidates. (Courtesy: CNN)

"You got a statewide thing that doesn't really represent us," Carpenter concluded.

Despite Carpenter's thoughts, plenty of residents in Watertown were more than happy to share their voting plans with CTV News.

"I'm voting for Trump," said Anthony, who asked to only use his first name.

"I want the border secure. I want my gas under $2, and I want the economy back to where it used to be," he continued.

Rose Ford will be voting for Harris, mainly because of how much she dislikes Trump.

"There is a good chance that he'll probably win again, which is just a very sad thing," she explained. "Out for himself completely and really cares for no one but himself."

George Craig's father was in the military, which is why he's voting Republican, even though he isn't a fan of either candidate.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to what they would do in office," he said. "I would never, never subject a military to a Commander in Chief like her."

Early voting begins in Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 26.