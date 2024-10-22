Mechanical issues and unsuccessful tow keep Via Rail passengers stuck near Brockville for hours

Passengers on a Via Rail train from Toronto found themselves stuck south of Ottawa for several hours Tuesday.

Train #40 left Toronto at 10:32 a.m., bound for Ottawa, but at 2:35 p.m., just outside of Brockville, it encountered what Via Rail called "mechanical issues" and was forced to stop. There were 134 passengers on board the train, which was scheduled to arrive in Ottawa by 3:02 p.m.

Via Rail sent a second train, #42, to tow the disabled #40, but the towing operation was unsuccessful.

"Via Rail proceeded with the safe evacuation of the train, supported by local authorities. Passengers were transported by bus and arrived at their final destination in Ottawa with a delay of more than 5-hours," a statement from Via Rail said.

The line was cleared by 8:20 p.m., but caused delays of between three and five hours for several other Via Rail trains, the company said.

Via Rail says affected passengers on train 40 will receive a full refund and 100 per cent travel credit.

"Via Rail sincerely regrets that this affected the travel plans of our passengers and apologizes for any inconvenience."