City of Ottawa, police warn of traffic disruptions downtown for 'million person march' protest

The city of Ottawa is warning residents and visitors of traffic disruptions downtown and around Parliament Hill Wednesday morning for a planned demonstration.

The "Million Person March for Kids" is expect to converge on Parliament Hill between 9 and 11 a.m. to protest the teaching of 2SLGBTQ+ issues in schools. Several groups have promised to counter-protest the demonstration.

It's unclear how many people will be attending the march in Ottawa. Similar protests are planned for cities across Canada.

The city of Ottawa says temporary traffic delays and road closures might occur during the demonstration, especially near Parliament Hill, and drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

Ottawa police will be monitoring the event and residents can expect an increased police presence downtown.

"The Ottawa Police Service is aware of reports of planned demonstrations, and we are working with our municipal and policing partners on integrated operational plans," a police spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"It is the role of police to ensure that community safety is upheld, laws are enforced, and lawful demonstrations are allowed. Police presence does not indicate support for any cause."

The city says bylaw officers will be enforcing all parking regulations. OC Transpo service will be maintained but might need to be detoured in the event of any road closures.

What is the Million Person March for Kids?

The protest is a demonstration targeting what organizers call "intrusive elements of sexual orientation and gender ideology" in the school system. Organizers claim they are not opposed to the 2SLGBTQ+ community, but they oppose the school systems promoting 2SLGBTQ+ issues in ways that they believe go against the values and beliefs they want to raise their children with. The march is being billed as a multi-faith event that includes people from all cultural backgrounds.

The march comes on the heels of months of cultural battles in the U.S. and Canada over 2SLGBTQ+ rights, particularly involving transgender people and gender-affirming care for minors.

Gender-affirming care can include social elements, such as accepting the use of a different name or preferred pronouns or dressing as the preferred gender, to medical interventions, which include puberty blockers, hormone treatments and, for adults, surgery, if necessary. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health's standards of care recommend that parents be involved in and consent to decisions related to gender transition for youth who are below the age of majority or medical consent.

In Ottawa, protests have already been held outside drag storytime events at the National Arts Centre and at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board over its transgender policies. These protests were met with pro-2SLGBTQ+ counter-protests.

Federal politicians have noted a "rising tide" of hatred against the 2SLGBTQ+ community and transgender people most notably. In Ottawa, hate-motivated crimes rose 23.5 per cent in the first half of 2023, with Jewish people and 2SLGBTQ+ people being the most targeted, according to Ottawa police.

These issues have also risen to the halls of power in Canada.

The governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have tabled legislation that would require that educators obtain parental consent if a child wishes to use a different name at school or be addressed by different pronouns. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce have discussed similar ideas but, so far, no legislation has been announced in Ontario.

Proponents claim that the legislation would uphold parents' rights to be informed of their children's activities at school, but critics worry that forcing teachers to out kids to parents could lead to harm.

It's also made waves in federal politics. At the recent Conservative Party of Canada convention, delegates voted in favour of a future Conservative government prohibiting "life-altering" medical and surgical interventions for gender-diverse and transgender people under the age of 18.

Counter-demonstration planned

Several community groups and unions are planning to counter-protest the demonstration on Wednesday.

The counter demonstration is expected to gather at the Supreme Court of Canada on Wellington Street at 9 a.m.

Counter-protesters say they will rally to "demonstrate Ottawa's unwavering support and opposition to a thinly veiled agenda of homophobia and transphobia concealed behind the rhetoric of 'parental rights'."

"This isn't a march for children. It's a march against safe schools, fuelled by conspiracy theories, misinformation and anti-queer sentiment,” said Fae Johnstone, Ottawa queer advocate and president of the Society of Queer Momentum in a news release. "All students deserve safe classrooms and inclusive environments. Together, we can create better and more inclusive schools for everyone."

Organizers of the march and of the counter-protest have both publicly vowed to be peaceful.