City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban with snow on the way

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19

Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina