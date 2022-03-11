City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban with snow on the way

The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban with snow on the way today and tomorrow.

A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is calling for snow starting this afternoon and continuing into Saturday morning.

Snowfall amounts between seven and 12 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning.

The daytime winter parking ban will be in effect Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures will drop to -4 C overnight, but it will feel more like -8 C with the wind chill.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. The temperature will stay steady throughout the day at -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -13 C in the afternoon.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow evening, and temperatures will drop down to -15 C overnight.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -4 C. Flurries are possible in the evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.