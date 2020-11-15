OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will be gradually restarting recreation activities and services at its hub locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Ottawa in the "Orange-Restrict" zone, gyms and fitness centres are allowed to open with restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Weight and cardio rooms at City of Ottawa locations opened on Saturday.

On Monday, Kindergym drop-ins will resume at city facilities.

The city says aquafitness will reopen on Nov. 23, and the Nepean Seniors Centre and Churchill Seniors Centre will reopen.

City of Ottawa arena rentals will also resume for modified game play and scrimmages that avoid physical contact.

Under the Orange-Restrict regulations, the City of Ottawa says the following rules are in place:

Physical distancing be increased to three metres in weight and cardio rooms and fitness classes

A limit of 10 people per room indoors and 25 people outdoors for fitness activities

Contact information for all patrons and participants

A mask must be worn in the facility, except when engaged in athletic or physical activity

To book a reservation for drop-in activities, visit Ottawa.ca/recreation.