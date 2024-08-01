City of Gatineau issues boil water advisory for Aylmer

The City of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for the Aylmer sector.

The advisory was issued Thursday and will be in effect until further notice. It is affecting 10,000 residents, the city said in a news release Thursday.

The city is asking residents and businesses in the affected area to boil their tap water for at least one minute before using it.

"Two consecutive tests, each 24 hours apart, demonstrating the potability of the water must be performed. A minimum of 48 hours must be allowed before the advisory is lifted," reads the release.

Affected residents will be notified as soon as the city has an update.

Residents will be asked to open all taps and let the water run for one minute or until it runs cold before using it when the city lifts the advisory.

They will also be asked to follow the same procedure for fountains, and discard any ice that was made while the advisory was in effect.

More information is available online.