GATINEAU, QUE. -- The City of Gatineau is asking residents to conserve water during the heat wave.

A heat warning has been in effect for the region since late Saturday. Gatineau saw a high of 33 C with a humidex of 40 Monday afternoon and Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 31 C with a humidex of 39.

In a public service announcement, the city asked for residents' cooperation in reducing non-essential water use.

"Gatineau residents must avoid watering lawns, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools," the city said. "In addition, between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., it is suggested that laundry, baths or showers, and the use of dishwashers be postponed to other times of the day."

The city say the cooperation of the populace would help ensure a stable and consistent water supply.