City committees to be formed today

We will find out today who will sit on the city of Ottawa’s standing committees and who will chair them.

The nominating committee meets today to nominate councillors who will sit on the various committees, sub-committees and boards that decide which items are presented to city council for approval.

This term of council will have 10 standing committees, one sub-committee, and two quasi-judicial bodies with Councillor members.

The standing committees will be:

Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Audit Committee

Built Heritage Committee

Community Services Committee

Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee

Environment and Climate Change Committee

Finance and Corporate Services Committee

Planning and Housing Committee

Transit Commission

Transportation Committee

The Finance and Corporate Services committee was known as the Finance and Economic Development Committee—a.k.a. “FEDCO”—in the previous term of council. It is made up of the chairs of each standing committee, Transit Commission and up to two members-at-large.

The Built Heritage Committee was a sub-committee last term. Council has also split the Community and Protective Services Committee into two standing committees, the Community Services Committee and the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee.

The Transit Commission this term will not have citizen commissioners.

The one sub-committee in this term of council will be the Light Rail Sub-Committee. The two quasi-judicial bodies will be the Committee of Revision, made of up one member each from the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Planning and Housing, and Transportation committees, and the Court of Revision, which will include three or five members of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Councillors were asked to identify the Standing Committees, the Transit Commission and Sub-Committees on which they wish to serve, in order of preference.

“The Nominating Committee is requested to review the information and make recommendations to Council keeping in mind the need to ensure a City-wide balance and perspective, as well as recognizing as much as possible each Councillor’s previous service, experience and areas of interest,” a report prepared for the committee says.

Council will formalize the committees on Wednesday and committees will begin meeting in the new year.