One of Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic shows is returning for a limited tour under the Big Top in 2019 that includes a stop in Gatineau.

Alegría first debuted in April 1994 and is described as a “rallying anthem for change and hope.”

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the show is back with a modern take.

“We’re going to keep the concept as it is, we’re just going to modernize the show in terms of costumes, scenography and so that’s the creative challenge we have,” said Cirque’s President and CEO Daniel Lamarre.

Cirque says this run will feature an international cast of 53 performers and musicians.

Alegría will premiere in Montreal’s Old Port on April 18, 2019 and arrive in Gatineau at the Zibi site near the Canadian War Museum beginning on August 1st.

Tickets are already on sale for Cirque Club members. It hasn’t been announced when tickets will go on sale to the general public.