Kingston police investigate overnight assault of a senior

Kingston police are searching for a suspect in connect to the overnight assault of a senior.

Emergency crews responded to the Joseph Street area at approximately 4:40 a.m. Thursday for the assault.

Police say the suspect is described as a male with short dark hair and dark facial hair.

"The suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light colored shoes. The suspect was also wearing a long scarf around his neck," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660, ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

Police released no information about the victim.