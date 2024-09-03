Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Tweed, Ont.

A six-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in Tweed, Ont. this weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a call on Jamieson Street West just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"An off-duty nurse and others attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, was pronounced deceased after being rushed to hospital," Ontario Provincial Police said on X.

Police say the vehicle and driver remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam video is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122, and refer to incident number E241170006.

Tweed is located 38 km from Belleville, Ont.