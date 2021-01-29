OTTAWA -- CHEO says it is seeing a "disturbing trend" of infants coming into the children's hospital with head trauma and other injuries through the fall and winter.

Since September, CHEO reports its doctors have seen more than twice as many infants (children under one year) with maltreatment concerns, specifically fractures and head trauma.

"In my 16 years at CHEO, I have never seen this many infants with serious maltreatment injuries," said Dr. Michelle Ward, CHEO's Medical Director for Child and Youth Protection.

"It’s a stressful time for parents and caregivers. We all know it takes a village to raise a child. With staying at home during the pandemic, it can feel like the village is gone – be reassured, it’s not."

In a video posted on Twitter, Ward said injuries included "broken bones, bleeding around the brain."

#CHEO is seeing a disturbing trend of infants with head trauma. Along with @OttawaHealth & @CASO_SAEO, we're asking you to reach out if you/someone you know needs help. It’s a stressful time for parents/ caregivers but there is support. It takes a village. https://t.co/WeoL4XkqYf pic.twitter.com/4sBZ9QRdY2 — CHEO Ottawa (@CHEO) January 29, 2021

CHEO released the information in collaboration with the Children's Aid Society and Ottawa Public Health to raise public awareness.

CHEO says if you have concerns for the safety or wellbeing of a child, or if you are a caregiver who requires support to keep your child safe, you can call 613-747-7800.

“Parenting is hard. And it’s normal for parents to feel overwhelmed sometimes," said Ward.

"But serious injuries can happen in just a few seconds of frustration. So if you or someone you know needs help, please reach out so our community can wrap around those in need."