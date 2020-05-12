OTTAWA -- Doctors at CHEO are on the lookout for a mysterious illness among children that could be linked to COVID-19.

Children in Montreal, New York and the United Kingdom have been treated for symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease. Doctors in Montreal are investigating whether the cluster of cases is caused by COVID-19.

Symptoms of the illness include rashes, fever, bloodshot eyes and swollen hands and feet. In most cases, children recover with the help of medication.

CHEO infectious disease specialist Dr. Jason Brophy tells CTV News at Six there has been no cases of the “hyper-inflammatory syndrome” seen at CHEO so far.

“Kawasaki disease is something that we are familiar with, it’s not a super common illness but it’s something all pediatricians know a lot about,” said Dr. Brophy.

“We would be normally seeing the occasional case here at CHEO of Kawasaki, but we haven’t seen any increasing cases during this COVID pandemic yet.”

Dr. Brophy says doctors are concerned about this mysterious illness, but cases are expected to be rare.

“We have our eyes peeled, but these are conditions that we know how to manage in their previous versions, but we still expect them to be very rare and the numbers of cases are expected to be very small.”

Dr. Brophy says the cases of the mysterious illness have been reported in cities around the world where there’s been a high rate of community transmission of COVID-19.

“As we move towards reopening services and society in general, it’s something we’ll have to keep a close eye on.”

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Tuesday morning, Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that the mysterious new symptoms connected to COVID-19 are worrisome.

“I believe that any virus can cause the body to react that way. We didn’t know this coronavirus could do it, apparently it can,” said Dr. Roumeliotis.

“I think it reinforces my initial fear that this virus could effect, disproportionally. the younger and the older.”

Dr. Roumeliotis says doctors must now add COVID-19 to the small list of viruses that can cause Kawasaki Syndrome. The medical officer of health adds the mysterious COVID-19 related illness shows how important it is to practice physical distancing and follow other COVID preventative measures.

“It’s a reason for us to heed the warnings and to be quite careful about washing our hands, socially distancing, and particularly among children.”

Dr. Roumeliotis says the symptoms of Kawasaki disease can come four to six weeks later, adding that’s why it’s called an “inflammatory response.”