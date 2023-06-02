CHEO lifts mandatory masking rules in hallways, cafeterias and elevators

Patients and visitors at CHEO are no longer required to wear a mask in public areas and non-clinical areas, such as hallways, elevators and cafeterias.

CHEO has implemented new masking guidelines, creating two zones for masking at the children's hospital in Ottawa.

Effective June 1, masks will still be mandatory in all clinical and waiting areas at CHEO.

Masks will be recommended in all other public areas and non-clinical areas at CHEO, including hallways, elevators, cafeterias and coffee shops.

CHEO says the new masking guidelines for non-peak viral season come after "careful consideration and consultation" with experts in infectious diseases and public health measures.

"Masks work. They help prevent the spread of illness. And that matters at CHEO because we care for children who are extremely vulnerable to illnesses like flu, RSV and COVID-19," CHEO says on its website.

CHEO says the decision to change the masking guidelines was "not made lightly."

"Given the importance we place on protecting our staff and the children and youth we care for, particularly those whose medical conditions leave them more vulnerable to infection."

CHEO notes the COVID-19 wastewater markers have stabilized and the number of COVID-19 outbreaks has declined.

The hospital will still screen staff, medical staff and visitors for viral illness.