

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say the Chaudière Bridge, between Booth Street in Ottawa and Rue Eddy in Gatineau, is closed because of hazardous conditions caused by heavy winds.

Wind gusts of up to 81 km/h have been recorded in Ottawa Wednesday evening, and police say the windy weather has caused debris to come flying off of an old building on Albert Island.

Police say the closure will be in effect until at least 3:00 a.m. Thursday, to allow a crew to come in and evaluate the safety of the building and to clean up the mess.

OC Transpo says Route 44 will be detoured onto the Portage Bridge until further notice.