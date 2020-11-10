OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Prescott in 2019.

On June 10, 2019, a tractor trailer hit a box truck in a construction zone on Highway 401 between Prescott and Johnstown, causing a four-vehicle pileup. The driver of the box truck -- who was alone in the vehicle -- died at the scene.

Two other people suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and several other people suffered minor injuries.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, OPP said an arrest has been made.

Gursewak Singh, 25, of Montreal is charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Singh was scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press.