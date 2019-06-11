One dead in fatal crash on 401 near Johnstown
The driver of a box truck was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on the 401 just east of the 416 Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 (OPP photo).
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 8:07AM EDT
One person has died and four others were taken to hospital after a crash east of Johnstown Monday.
Provincial police say the four-vehicle collision happened at about 2:00 p.m.
They say the crash started when a tractor trailer hit a box truck in a construction zone.
Police say the driver of the box truck -- who was alone in the vehicle -- died at the scene.
Eastbound lanes of the 401 reopened at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound lanes remain closed.
UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy401 EB between Hwy 16 and County Rd 22 #Cardinal - All east bound lanes are now OPEN. West bound lanes remain CLOSED. Detour Hwy 2- Reopening time unknown. ^ag— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 11, 2019