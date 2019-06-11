

The Canadian Press





One person has died and four others were taken to hospital after a crash east of Johnstown Monday.

Provincial police say the four-vehicle collision happened at about 2:00 p.m.

They say the crash started when a tractor trailer hit a box truck in a construction zone.

Police say the driver of the box truck -- who was alone in the vehicle -- died at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of the 401 reopened at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound lanes remain closed.