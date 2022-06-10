Chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Friday

The rainy weather will continue in the capital today and there will be a risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C. There could be a thunderstorm this afternoon and early this evening.

The chance of showers will continue throughout the evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Saturday’s forecast high is 23 C, but it will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex. Skies will clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.

On Sunday – a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.