CF-18 jets can be seen over Ottawa Wednesday for NORAD training exercise

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting a live-fly air defence exercise in the Ottawa region Wednesday.

Looking up, you might see fighter jets in the sky.

"NORAD routinely conducts air defense exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft to test responses, systems and equipment. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and are closely controlled," NORAD said in a news release.

CF-18 jets and civilian aircraft will be visible at times during the day.