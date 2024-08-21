OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • CF-18 jets can be seen over Ottawa Wednesday for NORAD training exercise

    A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay, Que., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay, Que., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting a live-fly air defence exercise in the Ottawa region Wednesday.

    Looking up, you might see fighter jets in the sky. 

    "NORAD routinely conducts air defense exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft to test responses, systems and equipment. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and are closely controlled," NORAD said in a news release.

    CF-18 jets and civilian aircraft will be visible at times during the day.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News