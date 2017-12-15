

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Fans at the NHL100 Classic will be treated to a CF-18 flyby Saturday night.

Two CF-18s will fly over Lansdowne Park before the start of the game between the Senators and the Canadiens.

The two aircraft will also fly over Parliament Hill.

The city is warning residents living in Centretown and the Glebe to expect a “brief but loud noise associated with the flyby.”