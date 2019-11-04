New restrictions on the use of cellphones in Ontario classrooms take effect today.

Back in August, the Ford government announced it would be implementing a cellphone ban in classrooms during "instructional time." Some school boards already have their own policies in place, but the directive sets a provincial standard.

Speaking to CTV Morning Live Ottawa on Monday morning, Ontario education minister Stephen Lecce said the ban is about changing the culture in classrooms.

"We're embracing technology, but it's got to be for scholastic achievement. It's got to be for academic purpose, and it must be instruction based," said Lecce.

Exceptions to the ban will be made if personal devices are needed for health and medical purposes, or if a teacher says it is needed for a lesson.