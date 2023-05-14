Celebrating mom in Ottawa on Mother's Day

Enthusiastic cheers filled Dow’s Lake on Sunday morning, as hundreds of people cheered on runners at the annual Mother’s Day Flower Run.

"I love my mom because she’s everything to me,” said Haiden Ayoub, just one of the handful of proud children cheering on the sidelines.

Ayoub's mother Angela a few strides from the finish line.

He wasn’t the only one showing love for mom on Sunday. Thousands of people venturing around the national capital marking the special day.

Some snapping the perfect portrait surrounded by tulips at Commissioners Park, while others relaxed with a cup of tea at the Billings Estate Museum.

“It was my first Mother’s Day and we’re just celebrating both my mothers and aunt,” Erica Feltham said.

Back at Dow's Lake, it was a photo finish for Angela Ayoub crossing the finish line together with her children.

"They’re the ones that keep me going," she said. "It meant everything it was great to have everyone here with us."