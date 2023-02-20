Celebrating Family Day in Ottawa

No Rideau Canal Skateway for Winterlude was no problem as people headed indoors where the ice and the crowds were perfect.

"Lots to take in, good atmosphere," said Nathan Ayer who brought his 4-year-old son to see the Ottawa 67s in action as they clinch a playoff spot. "First hockey game for this guy so he’s loving it."

The large crowds bringing an added boost to restaurants in the area.

"It’s been pretty busy here it was a good rush," said Crust & Crate Lansdowne General Manager Pulkit Tanega.

Many families took advantage of the extra day off. Some ventured to the rink at city hall for the mayor's family day skating party. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also making an appearance on the ice.

"I know people are a bit disappointed with the canal but at least we have the Rink of Dreams open and people can skate on the final day of Winterlude," said Sutcliffe.

This marks the first Family Day weekend free from pandemic restrictions, with many travellers squeezing in as much as they can during their visit.

"We came on Friday and wanted to check out snowflake kingdom," said Jennifer-Ann Coats.

The Mississauga resident brought her young family to experience the annual winter festival for the very first time.

"We had a blast snowtubing and the kids learned to ski for the first time there," she said.

"We are about to go ice skating and go check out the canal," said her husband, Grant.

A glimpse of the canal from a distance is they closest they’ll get. The warmer than average temperatures mean the Rideau Canal Skateway is still closed.

Over the weekend, BeaverTails Ottawa told CTV News they would be closing some of their locations on the canal.

"We would normally have four locations on the ice surface itself," said co-owner Andy Cohen. "Three locations we were given permission to tear down because it’s not going to open."

While Winterlude had its challenges, Capital Celebrations Director Melanie Brault says she was thrilled to see the festival back to in-person gatherings.

"Seeing the thousands of happy people and families warms my heart that we were finally able get Winterlude underway after two years of being away because of COVID," she said.