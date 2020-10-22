Advertisement
Cat burglar facing charges in Smiths Falls: Police
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 12:40PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Smiths Falls police say a cat burglar is facing charges after cats were stolen from a Smiths Falls neighbourhood and transported to the Toronto-area.
Police launched an investigation on Oct. 15 into feline pets being stolen while roaming the neighbourhood.
Police say the investigation found a resident lured the cats onto her property and trapped them. Police say they believe the suspect then transported the felines to the Toronto-area without making any efforts to locate the owners.
Debie Blake, 33, of Smiths Falls is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.
Police say it is possible there may be more victims.