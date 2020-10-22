OTTAWA -- Smiths Falls police say a cat burglar is facing charges after cats were stolen from a Smiths Falls neighbourhood and transported to the Toronto-area.

Police launched an investigation on Oct. 15 into feline pets being stolen while roaming the neighbourhood.

Police say the investigation found a resident lured the cats onto her property and trapped them. Police say they believe the suspect then transported the felines to the Toronto-area without making any efforts to locate the owners.

Debie Blake, 33, of Smiths Falls is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say it is possible there may be more victims.