OTTAWA -- Carleton University students living in residence and competing in varsity and competitive club sports for the Ravens this school year must be fully vaccinated.

In a statement on Twitter, Carleton University said Ottawa Public Health recently made two important recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines for Carleton students in anticipation of the fall term.

The first is all Carleton University students participating in activities that carry a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, including living in residence and competing in varsity and competitive club sports must receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students participating in music instruction must also receive two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Carleton University says unvaccinated students must receive the first dose of COVID-19 by Sept. 10, and the second dose by Oct. 15.

The other measure is all Carleton University students, staff and faculty must self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status. The university does not say how students, staff and faculty will be required to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The university will host vaccination clinics on campus in mid-August, early September and October to assist students, staff and faculty in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Ottawa previously announced all students living in residences must be fully vaccinated. All student-athletes competing for the Gee-Gees this coming season must have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 1, and the second dose by October 1.