Carleton Place looks to attract family doctors with new health centre

Plans have been unveiled for a new family health facility in Carleton Place. The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team plans to open the new facility in 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Plans have been unveiled for a new family health facility in Carleton Place. The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team plans to open the new facility in 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina