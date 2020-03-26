OTTAWA -- A Carleton Place family is letting visitors know they’re self-isolating after returning from a trip to Florida.

Steve Jaeger sent CTV News Ottawa a photo of the sign the family placed on the front door to let people know they are self-isolating for 14 days.

“Hi all! Arrived home Friday, March 20 from Florida so we are under the 14 day quarantine until April 2. We’re here, we’re just inside. If you want to leave a note, put it on the doorstep and ring the bell – we’ll get it.”

The letter is signed Steve, Nancy and Rosie.

The Federal Government enacted new measures under the federal Quarantine Act, requiring all travellers returning home to Canada to go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said returning travellers must self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

“You should not go shopping or go get supplies, you’ll want to get someone to go get those for you.”

Dr. Etches says if you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, it is okay to go outside and get fresh air.

“But at all times you must maintain a distance of at least six metres from anyone you encounter.”