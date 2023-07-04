Carleton Place bike-share program looks to shift summer tourism into high gear

A revamped bike-sharing program in Carleton Place is hoping to be the catalyst for a summer of tourism in the town.

The Carleton Place and District Chamber of Commerce has purchased four new cruiser bicycles to reinvigorate the program, which has been active for several summers now.

With construction on the downtown core wrapped up, the town is hoping it can become a destination for day trips and mini-vacations.

"People who are travelling more, who don't want necessarily want to bring bikes with them, it's a cheap and easy way to do an excursion," said Jackie Kavanagh, director at the Chamber of Commerce.

Carleton Place has notably become one of Ontario's fastest growing towns, and its network of trails is making the town available to visitors arriving on fours wheels and two.

"You can make Carleton Place your starting point and head out in any direction, and enjoy a day or enjoy a few days," said Kavanagh.

"Cycle to Smiths Falls, cycle to Almonte, and of course there's lots of parks and beaches in Carleton Place that people can do just shorter runs as well."

Carleton Place Mayor Toby Randell tells CTV News with a revitalized downtown, tourism is a priority this summer.

"We're expanding as a population and our downtown core is becoming truly known for food," says Randell.

"So we're getting people that are coming. We have a lot of great restaurants downtown and options for food. Music is always going on, our weekends are getting busier."

The bikes were purchased locally from Joe Momma Cycles.

They can be rented for $5 an hour, $10 for four hours, or $20 a day.

"They're easy to adjust," says Paisley Woods of Joe Momma Cycles. "So for a wide range of heights and sizes of people they're really comfortable to ride."

"I think this area has always been a cycling destination for people," adds Woods.

"Even from Ottawa, to come out for the day, park and go for a ride."

The bike rentals can be made at the Carleton Place and District Chamber of Commerce, which is located on at 170 Bridge Street.