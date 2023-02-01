Car stolen after being left unattended, unlocked and running in Ottawa Valley

A lesson for car owners: if you leave your car unattended, running and unlocked, it might get stolen.

That's what happened to the owner of a Toyota Yaris in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday, according to police.

The green four-door sedan was stolen around 7:15 p.m. from a parking lot on Victoria Street. The driver had darted into the local business for about five minutes and left the car running and unlocked.

"It looks like a crime of opportunity," OPP Const. Shawn Peever said. Leaving the car running and unlocked is "making it far too easy" for would-be thieves, he added.

The car is a green four-door 2007 Yaris with Ontario plates CXPV 281.

Car thefts in Ontario have spiked in the past year, with Toyotas among the most commonly stolen vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers.