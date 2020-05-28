OTTAWA -- The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum could remain closed through the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All national museums across Ottawa closed on March 14 as the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, a spokesperson for the Canadian Museum of History says the Canadian Museum of History and its sister institution, the Canadian War Museum, must align itself with rules set out for both provinces.

“The museums remain closed until further notice, and while we do not yet have a date for reopening, it is looking likely that we will not reopen to visitors before the fall of 2020,” the statement said.

“The safety and security of our visitors and staff remains a top priority, and the museums are working to ensure we will have safety protocols in place, and will continue to offer visitors an engaging and valuable experience, which they expect from their national history museums.”

The Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of Nature, the National Gallery of Canada, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum and Canada Aviation and Space Museum remain closed.

The Canadian Museum of History says information on a possible reopening for both the Museum of History and the Canada War Museum will be announced as soon as possible.