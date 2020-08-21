PEMBROKE, ONT. -- A group of six friends has spent the last 57 days canoeing across Ontario in an effort to raise money to fight COVID-19.

Tim Mulligan, Jacob Heisey, Will Vyse, Georges Kirijian, Cailan Robinson, and Nolan Aziz are all students at Algonquin College's Pembroke campus.

Their journey started June 26, 250 km north of Thunder Bay, Ont. with a goal of canoeing all the way to Ottawa. Their goal for Canoe4COVID was to raise $60,000 for Food Banks Canada, in support of community and health-care workers affected by the pandemic.

With three days left in their campaign, they have exceeded the goal, raising more than $71,000 as of Friday.

They expect to arrive in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 24, portaging their canoes up to Parliament Hill.