OTTAWA -- A 61-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to alleged historical sexual assaults involving children dating back 35 years.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation in 2017 into alleged incidents involving a teenage girl between 1984 and 1990.

That led police to open another investigation into the same suspect, involving three alleged incidents between 1993 and 2000 involving a girl under the age of 10.

Gerald Bruyere of Ottawa is charged with nine counts of sexual assault, four counts of gross indecency, two counts of indecent exposure, five counts of sexual interference, one count of sexual touching and one count of exposure to person under 14.

Police say Bruyere is in custody awaiting a court appearance.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Services Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.