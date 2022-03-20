Canadian Tulip Festival planning in-person events this spring
You'll be able to tiptoe through the tulips in person this year as the Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates its 70th anniversary.
The annual festival in Ottawa commemorating Canada's role in the liberation of the Netherlands in the Second World War was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are planning several in-person events this year for the platinum jubilee.
"We all need to have something fun and something free," said festival organizer Jo Riding on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
The festival will have a mixture of free and paid events. It won't cost anything to visit Commissioners Park at Dow's Lake to see the tulips, and the festival doesn't end as the sun sets. New this year is a nighttime event illuminated by blacklight.
"All along the Dow's Lake boardwalk, we're going to see tulip planters that are lit up in UV light," said Riding. "You may ask yourself why. The answer is because that's how the pollinators see them. When all the butterflies and bees do their work, that's how they see the tulips."
The festival is also working with the National Film Board and will be screening movies in the evenings.
"Every night, free movies beginning at 8 o'clock in the park. Bring a blanket, bring a snack, or enjoy something from the food truck," Riding said.
Some of the paid events include daily tulip bingo, at $5 per card, and a $20-per-person nighttime guided tour called "Ghosts of the Glebe."
"That one talks about some of the soldiers that left to go fight for our freedom and left right from the festival area and didn't return," Riding explained. "We tell those stories while we commemorate our 70 years, the original gift of tulips and the reason for that."
The parking lot at Dow's Lake will be closed to the public due to The Ottawa Hospital's new Civic Campus development, but the festival has made arrangements for a "tulip trolley" shuttle service to Commissioners Park that will make stops at the Westin hotel, the National Gallery of Canada, the Fairmont Chateau Laurier and the Lord Elgin Hotel.
The 2022 Canadian Tulip Festival runs from May 13 to 23. Virtual programs will still be available. More information can be found at www.tulipfestival.ca as the festival nears.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Shelter bombed in Ukraine city as war enters new phase
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting is underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.
Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people
The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of 'refugees' arriving from the strategic port. Some 400,000 people have been trapped in the city for more than two weeks.
Shutdown begins at CP Rail as both sides negotiate
The company and the union are pointing fingers of blame at each other for a shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway operations that began Sunday while the two sides remained at the bargaining table.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium, killing 6
A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured.
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist joke while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
Rainforests are resilient, but it may be too late for the Amazon
The last two months featured the most deforestation on record for the Amazon, which helps explain why it may be closer than ever to losing its status as a rainforest.
Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a man reportedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Halifax departs to Europe for NATO support during Russian invasion of Ukraine
A second Canadian warship left Halifax on Saturday to support NATO efforts in northern European waters, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened his Incident Response Group to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
-
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
-
Popular Cape Breton tournament back on the ice from pandemic hiatus
For the first time in two years, the puck has dropped for the 31st edition of the Vince Ryan Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Toronto Sunday. Here's where you can catch it
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Toronto after a two-year hiatus.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
Bring on the bagpipes: Montreal sees first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Scared every day': Montrealers march for end to violence in Ukraine, many call for no-fly zone
The demonstration calling for peace in Ukraine began with recordings of air raid sirens Saturday. Many of those there called for peace in the region and echoed calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allied leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Queen Street Cruise in the Sault returns in June
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Queen Street Cruise in Sault Ste. Marie is ready to roll once again.
-
Shutdown begins at CP Rail as both sides negotiate
The company and the union are pointing fingers of blame at each other for a shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway operations that began Sunday while the two sides remained at the bargaining table.
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
London
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Canada's Damian Warner wins heptathlon gold at world athletics indoor championships
Canada's Damian Warner won heptathlon gold on Saturday at the world athletics indoor championships.
-
Multiple local families signing up to house Ukrainian visitors
Southwestern Ontario residents are signing up to help families coming to Canada from Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine
As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.
-
Medicine Rock Café hits the road to new home
A historic log building in St. Francois Xavier with nineteenth century ties to Metis leader Cuthbert Grant has been uprooted and moved to new home.
-
Winnipeg snow clearing operations expected to continue through March
The City of Winnipeg estimates it will take about five days for crews to complete plowing the city’s back lanes to reduce the risk of overland flooding and to make travel safer.
Kitchener
-
Rescue effort launched after vehicle crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Maitland River south of Ethel.
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crash
A rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.
Calgary
-
Shutdown begins at CP Rail as both sides negotiate
The company and the union are pointing fingers of blame at each other for a shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway operations that began Sunday while the two sides remained at the bargaining table.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
-
Calgary couple puts vacation plans on hold to aid Ukrainians fleeing to safety
Heather Wicksted and Matthew Daw were about to embark on a bike tour through Turkey this week, but the Calgary couple decided to put their vacation plans on hold in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
-
Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine
A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces
An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton and east-central Alberta
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton and parts of east-central Alberta Saturday in advance of an expected significant weather system.
-
'The colours of freedom': Edmontonians raise funds and spirits as they sew Ukrainian flags
As Edmonton shops struggle to keep Ukrainian flags stocked, a group of volunteers is handcrafting them while raising funds for humanitarian aid.
Vancouver
-
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist joke while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
-
'It's very emotional': B.C.'s Ukrainian community grateful for continuing flood of support
British Columbia's Ukrainian community is deeply touched by the ongoing fundraisers and gestures of support for the war-ravaged nation, weeks after Russia first invaded.
-
Residents stunned after city crews chop down mature trees for Port Coquitlam park upgrades
Work is underway to renovate a park in the heart of Port Coquitlam, but some residents are upset after seeing longstanding trees get chopped down.
Regina
-
Rally highlights concerns around health measures
Take Action Against COVID-19 (TACC) held rallies in Regina and Saskatoon, outlining concerns around the lack of health measures in the province.
-
Firewalls: A fading part of Saskatchewan’s history
When the Shaunavon firewall was knocked down in early March, it was the end of an era in the community.
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.