OTTAWA -- An employee of Canadian North has died following a workplace accident at the Ottawa Airport.

In a statement, President and CEO Chris Avery says a workplace accident in the Canada North hangar at the Ottawa Airport Monday morning during the loading of an aircraft resulted in the death of an employee.

"This is a very sad day and we send our deepest condolences to the employee’s family and loved ones," said Avery.

"We are currently supporting the investigation of this accident and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our employees."

The Ottawa Airport said its emergency response team responded to the incident and initiated care, followed by the Ottawa Paramedic Service.