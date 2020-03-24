OTTAWA -- The “Help Wanted” sign is hanging on the doors of several businesses in Ottawa and across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to a surge in demand for service, companies are hiring staff to help keep their businesses running.

Here’s a look at some of the businesses hiring.

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart

Loblaw has launched a website www.loblawjobs.ca to recruit temporary workers for its stores and distribution centres.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Loblaw Public Relations says “while the level of need is still unknown in this ever changing environment, if and when a job becomes available, qualified applicants will be contacted by our HR team for further instruction.”

According to www.loblawjobs.ca, part-time staff are needed to help “our stores and distribution centres during this time”

The jobs could include store clerks, Shoppers Drug Mart merchandisers, assemblers, Pharmacists and pharmacy assistants.

Sobeys

Sobeys President and CEO Michael Medline said Sobeys is mobilizing a recruitment drive and will hire additional workers for stores and distribution centres.

Visit www.sobeys.com for more details.

Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada plans to hire 10,000 more employees to work in its stores and distribution centres as it deals with issues related to COVID-19.

Visit www.walmart.ca

Dollarama

Dollarama says it anticipates hiring thousands of Canadians across the country over the coming weeks and months to support the ongoing demands of the business.

You are advised to apply at a Dollarama store or visit www.dollarama.com

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza of Canada is hiring full and part-time team members, including pizza makers, delivery experts and customer service representatives.

Those interested in applying are asked to visit www.Dominos.ca/careers

Goodfood

Goodfood Market Corp. is hiring over 500 employees to support growing operations and ensure the fulfilment of current and future orders across Canada. There are openings in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Visit www.makegoodfood.ca