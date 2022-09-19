Canada honours memory of Queen Elizabeth II with memorial service in Ottawa
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Ottawa and Canada are honouring Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade and a commemorative service in the capital.
The federal government declared Sept. 19 a federal holiday and a national day of mourning for the Queen, with federal public servants having the day off. The Ontario government said Monday is a provincial day of mourning, but it is not a provincial holiday.
Citizens gathered in downtown Ottawa for the memorial parade involving members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Armed Forces.
The memorial parade, which followed the state funeral in London, departed the Cartier Square Drill Hall, next to Ottawa City Hall, at 12:10 p.m. The parade travelled north on Elgin Street past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial, and then west on Wellington Street to Christ Church Cathedral.
As a result of the parade, a number of roads in the downtown core will be closed through the day to motor vehicle traffic, and no-stopping and no-parking restrictions are in effect.
Two mounted detachments of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a 100-person Canadian Armed Forces quad-service guard of honour, the CAF Central Band and 17 honorary pallbearers marched in the parade. A 96-gun salute – one salvo for each year of Her Majesty's life – was conducted during the memorial parade from LeBreton Flats.
The commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral will begin at 1 p.m. The invitation-only service will include 600 guests, including members of Parliament, dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps. Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will deliver addresses during the ceremony.
The commemorative ceremony was to end with a flypast over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s, but the flypast was cancelled due to inclement weather.
CTV News will have coverage of the commemorative ceremony.
ROAD CLOSURES
There will be road closures and no-parking/no-stopping restrictions on roads across downtown Ottawa today.
The following street closures are in place from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Bay Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
- Lyon Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street
- Queen Street in the westbound lane from Lyon Street to Bay Street
- Queen Street from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue
- Elgin Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
- Laurier Avenue West off-ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed at 9:00 a.m.
The following street closures are in place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wellington Street from Portage Bridge to Bank Street (Note that Wellington Street from Bank Street to Elgin Street is closed to vehicular traffic)
- Kent Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
- Bank Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
- O’Connor Street from Wellington Street to Sparks Street
- Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
The following streets have no parking restrictions from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Wellington Street from the Portage Bridge to Elgin Street
- Elgin Street northbound from Laurier Avenue West to Queen Street
- Elgin Street southbound from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street
- Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street
OC TRANSPO
OC Transpo will pause all bus and O-Train service for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. to observe a moment of silence. Buses will stop on the side of the road if it is safe to do so.
